Jo Wilde wanted to be an author from the moment she could pick up a pen and was writing boarding-school novels by the age of nine. She studied English literature at Cambridge University, but made the early mistake of thinking she ought to get a 'proper job', rather than write, and went into Factory Planning — a career that gave her some wonderful experiences, amazing friends and even a husband, but didn't offer much creative scope. When Jo had children she began writing in the brief gaps provided by sleeps, playschools and obliging grandparents, and she published short stories and serials in all the women's magazines.

Jo has now published a range of fiction novels, including historical novels as Joanna Courtney and contemporary fiction as Anna Stuart.