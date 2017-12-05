Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
JM Holmes
JM Holmes was born in Denver and raised in Rhode Island. He won the Burnett Howe Prize for fiction at Amherst College, and received fellowships to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference. He has worked in educational outreach in Iowa, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. He lives in Milwaukee and is currently at work on a novel.Read More
By the Author
How Are You Going to Save Yourself
Four young men struggle to liberate themselves from the burden of being black and male in America in an assured debut "as up-to the-minute as…