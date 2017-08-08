Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jim Kraus
JIM KRAUS is a longtime writer and editor who has authored or co-authored more than 20 books, both fiction and nonfiction. Jim and his wife, novelist Terri Kraus, and one son, live in the Chicago area with a sweet miniature schnauzer and an ill-tempered Siberian cat.Read More
By the Author
The Dog That Whispered
Bestselling author Jim Kraus returns with a heartwarming tale about a dog who has people convinced he can talk. Wilson Steele is a single professor…
The Dog That Saved Stewart Coolidge
A light-hearted love story about a young couple brought together by a four-legged bandit. When a stray dog helps himself to a bone from a…