Jim Gardiner
Jim Gardiner is Director of Horticulture and Chief Curator for all the Royal Horticultural Society gardens in the United Kingdom. Previously he was (Chief) Curator at RHS Garden Wisley for 22 years, Curator at the Hillier Gardens and Arboretum, and held a variety of position at other botanic gardens.
A highly respected plantsman in the international gardening community, Jim frequently lectures and writes for a range of horticultural publications. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Horticulture, an author of several books, including Magnolias: A Gardener’s Guide, and was President of the Magnolia Society International.
Magnolias
Revered by gardeners since ancient times, when they were brought into cultivation in Asia, magnolias have lost none of their allure. In fact, a steady…