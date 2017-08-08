Jim Denney

Pat Williams is one of the most influential executives in NBA history. Currently the Senior VP of the Orlando Magic (and a cofounder of the team), he has also been an executive with the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks.



An accomplished author, Pat has published fifty-five titles in subjects including sports, business, motivation, and inspiration. He is a prolific motivational speaker who addresses executives ranging from Fortune 500 companies and national associations to universities and nonprofits.



He hosts three weekly radio shows broadcast out of Orlando, FL, and has close contacts throughout basketball and national sports media. He lives in Orlando, FL. Please visit him at patwilliamsmotivate.com.



Jim Denney is the collaborating writer.