Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels is an eight-time New York Times-bestselling author and certified personal trainer. Michaels has dominated the health and wellness space with hit televisions shows, immensely successful fitness DVDs, her exercise streaming platform, an award-winning podcast, and live speaking engagements.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The 6 Keys
Reverse the effects of aging and maintain optimal health for life through the revolutionary 6 Keys program by New York Times-bestselling author Jillian Michaels.With Master…