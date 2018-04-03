Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels is an eight-time New York Times-bestselling author and certified personal trainer. Michaels has dominated the health and wellness space with hit televisions shows, immensely successful fitness DVDs, her exercise streaming platform, an award-winning podcast, and live speaking engagements.
