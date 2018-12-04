Jill Margaret Shulman

Jill Margaret Shulman is the founder of In Other Words, a college essay coaching service. She has spent nearly a decade shepherding high school students and their parents through the college admissions process and reading and evaluating applications at Amherst College and Williams College. Jill has also taught writing at The New School and City University of New York and written for the New York Times, Family Circle, Parents, Good Housekeeping, and O, The Oprah Magazine, among others. She lives with her husband and two children (whenever they are home from college) in the higher education mecca of Amherst, Massachusetts.