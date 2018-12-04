Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jill Margaret Shulman
Jill Margaret Shulman is the founder of In Other Words, a college essay coaching service. She has spent nearly a decade shepherding high school students and their parents through the college admissions process and reading and evaluating applications at Amherst College and Williams College. Jill has also taught writing at The New School and City University of New York and written for the New York Times, Family Circle, Parents, Good Housekeeping, and O, The Oprah Magazine, among others. She lives with her husband and two children (whenever they are home from college) in the higher education mecca of Amherst, Massachusetts.Read More
By the Author
College Admissions Cracked
How to help your kid navigate the college admissions process -- from scheduling standardized tests to writing essays -- month by month, girlfriend's-guide style.So, your…