Jessica Wilson

Jessica Wilson is a Registered Dietitian and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and a Consultant/Activist centering the voices and experiences of those most marginalized in the eating disorder field. In her work she invites practitioners, programs, activists, and allies to create environments that are more inclusive and less harmful for all. Because marginalized identities are often not represented in research, data collection, and case studies, current treatment modalities, frameworks and models often do not appropriately support many individuals, especially those most impacted by society’s messages about bodies and food.



Jessica’s work as a dietitian involved being an active and transformative member of the Association for Size Diversity and Health from 2012-2016, where she advocated for a new set of Health at Every Size principles that included a social justice lens and which were released in 2016. She has presented at eating disorder conferences including the Renfrew conference, spoken on panels for the International Association for Eating Disorder Professionals, including one panel with Sabrina Strings, and has given webinars including one for Alsana, an eating disorder treatment center. She co-created the viral movement and hashtag #amplifymelanatedvoices and this, along with her interview on the Dietitians Unplugged Podcast in 2020, opened up a national conversation about the impacts of whiteness in the eating disorder field and conversations about body liberation.



Her Instagram account has 135,000 followers and has been profiled in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Cronkite News, Connecticut Public Radio, Capital Public Radio, and Insider magazine. Her podcast, My Black Body, reaches thousands of listeners across six continents. Jessica has written about nutrition for the Washington Post. She lives in Davis, California.