Jessica Weisberg
Jessica Weisberg is an award-winning writer and producer. Her writing has appeared in the New Yorker, New York Times, Harper’s, and Atavist, among other publications, and been nominated for a National Magazine Award. She was a producer on the podcast Serial and runs the features unit at Vice News Tonight on HBO, for which she’s been nominated for an Emmy. She lives in Brooklyn.Read More
By the Author
Asking for a Friend
A delightful history of Americans' obsession with advice--from Poor Richard to Dr. Spock to Miss Manners Americans, for all our talk of pulling ourselves up…