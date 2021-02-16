Jessica Natale

Jessica Natale works in digital marketing by day and got into politics as a volunteer for the Barack Obama re-election campaign. She created the @soyouwanttotalkabout account while volunteering for Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign in hopes of countering widespread misinformation and supplying voters and citizens with real, cogent information. Since then, she has been approached for paid and political partnerships, and her work has been profiled in The Washington Post, Axios, Vox, Cosmo,Mashable, and Yahoo!.