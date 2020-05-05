Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jessica Donati

Jessica Donati covers foreign affairs and the State Department for the Wall Street Journal in Washington. She joined the The Wall Street Journal as the bureau chief in Afghanistan in 2015. She previously worked for Reuters in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She was part of the team that reported on the war in Libya, working on a series chosen as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting in 2012. She lives in Washington DC.
