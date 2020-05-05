Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jessica Donati
Jessica Donati covers foreign affairs and the State Department for the Wall Street Journal in Washington. She joined the The Wall Street Journal as the bureau chief in Afghanistan in 2015. She previously worked for Reuters in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She was part of the team that reported on the war in Libya, working on a series chosen as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting in 2012. She lives in Washington DC.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Eagle Down
The Wall Street Journal's national security reporter takes readers into the lives of the U.S. Special Forces, who are being increasingly relied upon to fight…