Jesse Dayton

Jesse Dayton is a multigenre guitarist and songwriter who has played with everyone from Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings to Social Distortion, X, Rob Zombie, and Tommy Ramone. He has released nine award-winning Americana solo records, and has scored and written original music for three soundtracks. He has appeared on Late Night with David Letterman, CNN Weekend, Justified, and Sons of Anarchy, among others.