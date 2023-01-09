Free shipping on orders $35+
Jess Butterworth
Jess Butterworth lives in New Orleans with her husband. She spent her childhood in both Great Britain and India, and grew up hearing stories about the Himalayas and the people there from her grandmother, who lived in India for many years. You can find Jess Butterworth online at jessbutterworth.com or on Twitter: @j_t_butterworth.
Running on the Roof of the World
A story of adventure, survival, courage, and hope, set in the vivid Himalayan landscape of Tibet and India. Tash lives in Tibet, where as a…