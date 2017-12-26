Jerry Wyckoff
Jerry L. Wyckoff, PhD, is a child psychologist who has helped parents and their children for more than forty years and has co-authored five books on parenting with Barbara Unell.Read More
Barbara C. Unell is a parent-educator and journalist who co-founded TWINS Magazine and Kansas City Parent, and has co-authored over a dozen books on parenting. She has also helped launch social-emotional development programs.
By the Author
Discipline With Love & Limits
You Can Manage Your Child’s Behavior Problems with Love & LimitsDiscipline with Love & Limitsprovides calm, practical solutions to the 43 most common childhood misbehaviors,…