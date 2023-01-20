Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Jerry Nevins
Jerry Nevins is one of the founders of Snow & Co., which has been named the #1 frozen drink bar in the United States by Paste magazine, and has been featured in other media of note, including Shape, the Kitchn, Travel + Leisure, and USA Today.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sloshies
It’s not your mother’s Piña Colada! Sophisticated, flavorful, with fresh ingredients and the perfect hit of booze, a sloshie is a high-octane slushie—the ideal summer…