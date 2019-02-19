Jeremy Jernigan

Jeremy Jernigan serves as an Executive Pastor at Central Christian Church in the Phoenix area. He’s a second-generation preacher with a passion for discovering and communicating truth. Jeremy has been married to Michelle for ten years and they live in Arizona with their four kids. He’s a voracious reader and has a borderline obsession for the Yankees (each of his kids have a middle name from a Yankee player).
