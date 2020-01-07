Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jeremy England
Jeremy England is senior director in artificial intelligence at GlaxoSmithKline, principle research scientist at Georgia Tech, and the former Thomas D. and Virginia W. Cabot career development associate professor of physics at MIT. He was a Rhodes scholar, a Hertz fellow, and named one of Forbes “30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Science.” He lives in Brookline, Massachusetts.Read More
By the Author
Every Life Is On Fire
A preeminent physicist unveils a field-defining theory of the origins and purpose of lifeWhy are we alive? Most things in the universe aren't. And everything…