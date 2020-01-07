Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jeremy England

Jeremy England is senior director in artificial intelligence at GlaxoSmithKline, principle research scientist at Georgia Tech, and the former Thomas D. and Virginia W. Cabot career development associate professor of physics at MIT. He was a Rhodes scholar, a Hertz fellow, and named one of Forbes “30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Science.” He lives in Brookline, Massachusetts.
