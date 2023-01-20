Free shipping on orders $35+
Jenny Langbehn
Jenny Langbehn is a veterinary nurse and the resident dog whisperer at Lenox Hill Vets in Manhattan, as well as a prenatal yoga teacher, birth doula, and childbirth educator. She lives with her own smiling dog nearby.
By the Author
97 Ways to Make a Dog Smile
