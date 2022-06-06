Jennifer Wright

Jennifer Wright is the author of several pop history books, including It Ended Badly: 13 of the Worst Breakups in History and Get Well Soon: History’s Worst Plagues and the Heroes That Fought Them (winner of Audible’s Best History Book of 2017). She was also a writer on HBO's feminist sci-fi series, The Nevers. Previously, she was the political editor-at-large for Harper’s Bazaar. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, fellow writer Daniel Kibblesmith, and their daughter.

