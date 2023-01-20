Jennifer Tyler Lee

Jennifer Tyler Lee is an award-winning author and healthy food advocate who has spent years inspiring families to improve the way they eat. She earned her Nutrition and Healthy Living certificate from Cornell University. Jennifer’s delicious, low-sugar recipes have been spotlighted by Jessica Alba, Jamie Oliver, and Oprah, among many others. She shares her recipes each week at 52newfoods.com.



Dr. Anisha I. Patel is an Associate Professor in the Division of General Pediatrics at Stanford University and an affiliate faculty member at the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Patel practices general pediatrics at the Gardner Packard Children’s Health Center and cares for newborns at Stanford’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. Dr. Patel's research focuses on child health promotion, including helping children grow up at a healthy weight. She has conducted numerous studies to evaluate interventions and policies that help children and their families reduce daily sugar intake, particularly from sugary drinks. She has published extensively in this area and has maintained a steady track record of funding from foundations and federal agencies. She has presented her research to local, national, and international audiences, and she has been recognized for her work to inform policies with awards from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Public Health.

