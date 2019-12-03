Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jennifer Hofmann
Jennifer Hofmann was born in Princeton, New Jersey, to an Austrian father and a Colombian mother. She received her MFA from NYU, and currently lives in Berlin. This is her first novel.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Standardization of Demoralization Procedures
For readers of Anthony Marra, Ottessa Moshfegh, and Nicole Krauss, a darkly comic and hauntingly surreal debut novel about what happens when ideologies crumble and…