Jennie Egerdie
Jennie Egerdie is a New York-based Canadian writer, humorist, and performer whose writing has been featured in McSweeney’s, Weekly Humorist, The Belladonna Comedy, Points in Case, and more. Jennie is currently the Assistant Editor for Funny Women, a literary feminist humor column on The Rumpus.Read More
By the Author
Frog and Toad are Doing Their Best [A Parody]
At home, work, and out in our ever-changing world, we're all just doing our best. In this modern parody, Frog and Toad are here to…