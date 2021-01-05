Jenn Lim

Jenn Lim is the CEO of Delivering Happiness, a company she and Tony Hsieh (the late CEO of Zappos.com) co-founded to create happier company cultures for a more profitable and sustainable approach to business. Delivering Happiness started as a book and evolved into a business consultancy and global movement that has impacted and inspired over 400 companies in more than 110 countries. Jenn’s mission is both simple and profound: to teach businesses how to cultivate cultures that generate profit, sustain all people at every level of the organization, and support the health of the planet. In 2017, Jenn was selected to be on the Global Happiness Council of Work and Wellbeing with the charter to scale the impact she's made in even more sustainable ways. In 2020, Delivering Happiness was on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing companies. You can find Jenn speaking at events around the globe, working with organizations to create positive change in the world, or starting spontaneous dance parties with her friends and family.