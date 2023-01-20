Jenn Bane (she/her) is a comedy writer, editor, producer, and cohost of the podcast Friendshipping, a feel-good advice show about making friends. She lives in Chicago with her husband and dog and finds it really difficult to write in the third person.

Trin Garritano (she/they) is a game dev, writer of tabletop games, and the other half of the Friendshipping podcast. She’d like to believe that she made all of her social mistakes so you don’t have to.

Jean Wei is an illustrator and cartoonist whose clients include Airbnb, Google, Intercom, the Los Angeles Times, and the New York Times. She lives in Pennsylvania.