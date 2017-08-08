Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jene Ray Barranco
Jene’ Ray Barranco is a motivational speaker to Christian and secular groups, churches and women’s conferences, and founder of a ministry to single moms. She blogs at http://www.eyesstr8ahead.blogspot.com and “A Woman’s Heart” at http://www.jenebarrano.blogspot.com. She is the mother of three children and resides in Jackson, Mississippi.Read More
By the Author
Good Night, I Love You
In the wake of her husband's abrupt and unexpected death, Jené Ray Barranco was suddenly forced to grapple with being a single mother to three…