Jene Ray Barranco

Jene’ Ray Barranco is a motivational speaker to Christian and secular groups, churches and women’s conferences, and founder of a ministry to single moms. She blogs at http://www.eyesstr8ahead.blogspot.com and “A Woman’s Heart” at http://www.jenebarrano.blogspot.com. She is the mother of three children and resides in Jackson, Mississippi.
