Jelly Telly Press

JellyTelly is a unique online network for families, developed with VeggieTales© and What’s In the Bible? creator Phil Vischer. As a faith-based alternative to other children’s entertainment, JellyTelly provides families with a safe place to learn and play online and help raise the next generation of Christians. JellyTelly hosts faith-based videos, games, and devotionals created and curated to entertain your children while teaching them about God and faith.