Jeff Merkley
Jeff Merkley is a senator from Oregon, serving in the US Senate since 2009.Read More
By the Author
America Is Better Than This
An exposé and cry of outrage at the cruelty and chaos the Trump administration has wrought at the border with child separations, border blockades, and…