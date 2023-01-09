Jeff Cox is the author of 21 books on food, wine, and gardening, including Gardening with Biochar, From Vines to Wines, and Cellaring Wine. He was the managing editor of Organic Gardening for many years, and currently serves as a contributing editor to The Tasting Panel, SOMM Journal, Clever Root, and Horticulture magazines, and writes a monthly garden feature for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. He has been the host of the PBS television series Your Organic Garden and Grow It! on HGTV. Cox lives in Sonoma County in California.