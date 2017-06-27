Jeanne Siegel
Jeanne Siegel is chair of the fine arts and art history departments at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, associate editor of Arts Magazine, and former president of the American section of the International Association of Art Critics.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Artwords
This volume assembles interviews with over thirty major artists to form a unique document of American art of the '60s and '70s. Between 1966 and…
Art Talk
Art Talk is a stimulating collection of interviews conducted by noted art critics of the most influential and innovative artists of the early 1980s. These…