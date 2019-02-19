Jean Thomason

Jean Thomason is the live embodiment of the joyful children’s character, “Miss PattyCake.” The music and character of Miss PattyCake allow Jean to plant biblical truths, broken into musical toddler-size pieces, while helping parents lay a spritual foundation. Jean has more than thirty years of experience as a musical performer, worship leader, and conference speaker. Her live family concerts are performed around God’s great big world. Jean and her husband, Chris, live in Franklin, Tennessee.