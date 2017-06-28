Jean Renoir
Jean Renoir (1894-1979), French actor and director, was one of the master filmmakers of world cinema. He was born in Paris, the son of impressionist painter Pierre Auguste Renoir. His twenty-eight films include Grand Illusion (1937) and The Rules of the Game (1939).
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
My Life And My Films
Here is the autobiography of the little boy with golden curls in the paintings of his father, Pierre Auguste Renoir-the boy who became the director…