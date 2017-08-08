Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jean Fagan Yellin
Jean Fagan Yellin is the author of Women and Sisters and The Intricate Knot. She divides her time between Goldens Bridge, New York, and Sarasota, Florida.
By the Author
Harriet Jacobs
Harriet Jacobs's Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl remains the most-read woman's slave narrative of all time. Jean Fagan Yellin recounts the experiences…