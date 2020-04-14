JCC Manhattan

The JCC in Manhattan is a cornerstone of progressive programming in New York, serving more than 55,000 people annually. It hosts over 1,200 programs each season that educate, inspire, and transform participants’ minds, bodies, and spirits. A spectacular 11-story, 137,000-square foot center for the community, its building at 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue is a place where people, across backgrounds and generations, can learn, play, and connect. The mission of The JCC in Manhattan is to foster an inclusive, engaged, and informed community that embraces diversity and is rooted in Jewish values.