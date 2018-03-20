Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jay Sexton
Jay Sexton is the Kinder Institute Chair in Constitutional Democracy at the University of Missouri and emeritus fellow at Corpus Christi College, Oxford University. The author of The Monroe Doctrine and Debtor Diplomacy, Sexton lives in Columbia, Missouri.Read More
A Nation Forged by Crisis
A concise new history of the United States revealing that crises--not unlike those of the present day--have determined our nation's course from the startIn A…