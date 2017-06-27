Jay Robert Nash
Jay Robert Nash is widely recognized as the world’s foremost encyclopedist of crime, and has authored more than seventy single-volume and multi-volume reference works, including the Encyclopedia of World Crime.
By the Author
Encyclopedia Of Western Lawmen and Outlaws
"The most extensive listing of outlaws and lawmen of the Wild West ever compiled. The narrative is well done, often with bits of dialogue take…