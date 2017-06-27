Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jay Conrad Levinson

Jay Conrad Levinson is chairman of Guerrilla Marketing International, a northern California-based consulting firm specializing in low-cost, high-impact marketing principles for small businesses. He is the publisher of The Guerrilla Marketing Newsletter and author of the bestselling marketing series of all time, including Guerrilla Marketing, Guerrilla Marketing Attack, and The Guerrilla Marketing Handbook.
Read More Arrow Icon