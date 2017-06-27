Guerrilla Marketing With Technology Unleashing The Full Potential Of Your Small Business

For more than twenty years, Jay Levinson has been arming small businesses with the strategies and tactics to compete with the big guys by substituting time, energy, and imagination for money. In Guerrilla Marketing With Technology he shows how virtually every aspect of a small business can be enhanced through technology. Even with minimal investment in and experience with computers, databases, and the Internet, small businesses can maximize their limited resources and reap big profits. Without technical jargon, Levinson covers all the basics to get even the most technologically shy up and running.