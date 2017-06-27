Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Guerrilla Marketing With Technology Unleashing The Full Potential Of Your Small Business
For more than twenty years, Jay Levinson has been arming small businesses with the strategies and tactics to compete with the big guys by substituting time, energy, and imagination for money. In Guerrilla Marketing With Technology he shows how virtually every aspect of a small business can be enhanced through technology. Even with minimal investment in and experience with computers, databases, and the Internet, small businesses can maximize their limited resources and reap big profits. Without technical jargon, Levinson covers all the basics to get even the most technologically shy up and running.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use