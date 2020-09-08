Jason Schreier is the author of Blood, Sweat, and Pixels and a reporter at Bloomberg News, where he covers the video game industry. Previously, he spent eight years at Kotaku, one of the biggest video game websites in the world. He has also covered games for Wired and has contributed to a wide range of outlets including The New York Times, Edge, Paste, Kill Screen, and The Onion News Network. He lives in New York with his wife and daughter.