Jason Rantz

Jason Rantz is the host of The Jason Rantz Show, a top-rated talk show weekdays in afternoon drive on Western Washington's dominant conservative talk station, KTTH 770AM/94.5 FM in Seattle. The show reaches tens of thousands of live listeners and more through the show's podcast. He is a frequent Fox News guest, particularly on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show, where he regularly reports and analyzes the madness in progressive cities.