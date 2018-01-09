Jason Kander

A husband, a father, a former Army Captain who served in Afghanistan, and Missouri’s former Secretary of State, Jason Kander is the president of Let America Vote. The first millennial in the country to be elected to statewide office, he started Let America Vote to fight back against voter suppression across the country. The Democratic National Committee appointed Jason, who in June POLITICO called “the hottest star in Democratic politics,” to chair the Commission to Protect American Democracy from the Trump Administration. Jason’s Crooked Media-backed podcast, Majority 54, debuted at No. 1. Jason is a graduate of American University and Georgetown Law School. He lives in Kansas City with his wife, Diana, an entrepreneur, and their four-year-old son, True.