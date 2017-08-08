Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jason Frenn
By the Author
The Seven Prayers God Always Answers
The author asks readers: What prayer do you want answered? If you could sit down with God over a cup of coffee, how would you…
Poder Para Reinventarse
El evangelista y autor Jason Frenn detalla cinco pasos de acceso al poder de Cristo para romper las cadenas de patrones destructivos que afligen a…
Breaking the Barriers
In a world filled with dysfunction, futility, and confusion, people are looking for meaning and significance. They want to break through the barriers holding them…