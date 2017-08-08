Jason Frenn

Jason and Cindee Frenn, along with their three daughters, are missionary evangelists and conference speakers who travel throughout North and South America holding citywide crusades. They have preached the Gospel to 1.2 million people and have helped more than 120,000 people make first-time commitments to Christ. Together with their team based in Costa Rica, they help people find freedom in Christ to become all God intends them to be.