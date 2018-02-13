Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jared A. Brock

Jared A. Brock is the author of A Year of Living Prayerfully, Bearded Gospel Men, and The Road to Dawn. Brock is the director of Over 18, Red Light Green Light, and Josiah, and his writing has appeared in Esquire, Huffington Post, and Writer’s Digest.
