January Harshe
The mother of six children, January Harshe knows firsthand how widely birth experiences can range. In 2010 January founded the Birth Without Fear Facebook page and Birth Without Fear Blog in order to spread her message of empowerment, to give women their voices back in the face of a powerful medical industrial complex and widespread cultural ignorance about birth. Soon, Birth Without Fear became so much more than a website–January had sparked a movement. Her community had grown so big that January expanded her platform so she could speak directly to areas of specific need. She created Take Back Postpartum, Don’t Forget Dads, and Breastfeed Without Fear under the Birth Without Fear tent, all of which today collectively represent a social media following of over 1 million and counting.Read More
