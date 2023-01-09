Janit Calvo is an artist, miniaturist, gardener, and entrepreneur whose creativity makes diminutive scenes come to life. Her first living miniature garden was a tiny stage backdrop that grew and wove itself together for years. Inspired by the little garden's long life and easy maintenance, Janit started Two Green Thumbs Miniature Garden Center in 2001. Janit has won many garden and miniature show awards, and her gardens have appeared in the Seattle Times, Dig Magazine, and Dollhouse Miniature Magazine. Her website is TwoGreenThumbs.com. She resides with her husband in a full-size house and garden in Seattle, Washington.



