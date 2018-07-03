Janet Napolitano This author is on tour

Janet Napolitano is a distinguished public servant with a record of leading large, complex organizations at the federal and state levels. She served as secretary of Homeland Security from 2009-2013. Before that, she was the governor of Arizona, previously serving as attorney general of Arizona and before that as US attorney for the District of Arizona. She was the first woman to chair the National Governors Association, and was named one of the nation’s top five governors by Time magazine. Since 2013, she has served as the president of the University of California.