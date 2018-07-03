Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Janet Napolitano
This author is on tour
Janet Napolitano is a distinguished public servant with a record of leading large, complex organizations at the federal and state levels. She served as secretary of Homeland Security from 2009-2013. Before that, she was the governor of Arizona, previously serving as attorney general of Arizona and before that as US attorney for the District of Arizona. She was the first woman to chair the National Governors Association, and was named one of the nation’s top five governors by Time magazine. Since 2013, she has served as the president of the University of California.Read More
By the Author
How Safe Are We?
Former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano offers an insightful analysis of American security at home and a prescription for the future.Created…
Events
August 2019
-
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe Preparatory School (with Collected Works Bookstore)