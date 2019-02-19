Janell Rardon, MA
Janell Rardon, national and international speaker, author, and relationship expert, has a master’s degree in Human Services Counseling/Marriage and Family Specialization. A board-certified Advanced Christian Life Coach (AACC), she is in private practice in Suffolk, Virginia. Janell and her husband have three grown children.Read More
By the Author
Overcoming Hurtful Words
Hurtful words can steal joy, distort truth, and create long-term struggles with understanding your worth and purpose. In this powerful new book, counselor and life…