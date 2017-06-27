Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jane Tompkins
Jane Tompkins is a professor of English at Duke University. She is the author of Sensational Designs: The Cultural Work of American Fiction, and more recently, West of Everything: The Inner Life of Westerns. She lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
By the Author
A Life In School
Here one of our leading literary scholars looks back on her own life in the classroom, and discovers how much of what she learned there…