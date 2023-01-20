Free shipping on orders $35+
Jan Mahnken
Jan Mahnken, author of The Backyard Bird-Lover’s Guide, has written for Country Journal, Farmstead, Countryside, and New England Farm Journal. She lives in western Massachusetts and has loved birds since the age of thirteen.
By the Author
The Backyard Bird-Lover's Guide
Whether you’d like to wake up to a cheery robin’s birdsong or see hummingbirds in your garden, Jan Mahnken has you covered. In this colorful…