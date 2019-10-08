Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jamie Margolin
Jamie Margolin is the founder and executive director of Zero Hour, an organization dedicated to fighting climate change. She lives in Seattle, WA.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Youth to Power
Climate change activist and Zero Hour founder Jamie Margolin offers the essential guide to changemaking for young people..The 1963 Children's March in Birmingham, Alabama. Tiananmen…