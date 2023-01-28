James W. McKenzie is a self-employed antique dealer and restorer who has more than 20 years of experience working in various antique businesses and has put much know-how advice into his book Antiques on the Cheap. He has had 27 years of hands-on experience in restoration work and selling and currently restores American art pottery for other dealers. James has been married for 35 years to his wife, Wanda, and has two daughters and three grandchildren. He lives in West Virginia.